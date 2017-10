Vice Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has been appointed as new Pakistan Navy chief and has been promoted to designation of Admiral.

He will take charge after retirement of current Navy Chief Admiral Zaka-ullah on October 6th.

According to details, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appointed Mahmood Abbasi as new chief and sent the summary to President Momnoon Hussain.

President Hussain also confirmed the appointment.