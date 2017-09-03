Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa spent second day of Eid with troops at Turbat and Gwadar in Balochistan on Sunday, reported Radio Pakistan.

The army chief also met family of martyred Major Jamal Sheran who embraced Shahadat in Peshawar on 17th July this year.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also met local notables.

Talking to troops, Chief of Army Staff said that performing our duties in far flung and hard areas is pride and we shall continue doing it with utmost commitment and resolve.

He said that security and development of Balochistan is extremely important and Army shall extend full support to all state institutions in this regard. He said all development projects for Balochistan shall be completed.