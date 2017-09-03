Pakistan has urged the international community to play its role to end Indian repression against innocent Kashmiri people in occupied Kashmir, reported Radio Pakistan.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in a statement.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and take up their case with the International Community.

The Minister said Kashmiris have been undeterred and continuing their strive for their just right to self-determination.

He said while celebrating Eid, we should not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.