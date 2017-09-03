Pakistan has urged Myanmar authorities to investigate reports of massacre of Rohingya Muslims, Radio Pakistan reported Sunday.

In a statement, Foreign Office has expressed deep concern over reports of growing number of deaths and forced displacement of Rohingyas.

Pakistan has also demanded holding those responsible for massacre accountable and taking necessary measures to protect the rights of Rohingya Muslims.

Foreign Office said Pakistan will work with the international community in particular the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) for the purpose.