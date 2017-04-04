CHINIOT-Over 220,550 children will be enrolled in schools under the Universal Primary Education Programme, said Deputy Commissioner Ayub Khan.
He was talking to media after a meeting of the Education Department staff. He said that 40,498 children of nursery class have been targeted to be enrolled out of which 26% have been enrolled so far. Moreover, 188,052 children from class 1 to 12 have been targeted to be enrolled while 75% target has been achieved.
The meeting was attended by CEO Education Liaqat Ali Nasir; DEO Secondary Rai Muhammad Arshad; DEO Female Musarrat Afza and other education staff. He was briefed about the targets and achievements of the Universal Primary Education Programme in district Chiniot.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 04-Apr-2017 here.