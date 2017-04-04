CHINIOT-Over 220,550 children will be enrolled in schools under the Universal Primary Education Programme, said Deputy Commissioner Ayub Khan.

He was talking to media after a meeting of the Education Department staff. He said that 40,498 children of nursery class have been targeted to be enrolled out of which 26% have been enrolled so far. Moreover, 188,052 children from class 1 to 12 have been targeted to be enrolled while 75% target has been achieved.

The meeting was attended by CEO Education Liaqat Ali Nasir; DEO Secondary Rai Muhammad Arshad; DEO Female Musarrat Afza and other education staff. He was briefed about the targets and achievements of the Universal Primary Education Programme in district Chiniot.