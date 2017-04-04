KASUR-The police arrested 577 outlaws including 140 proclaimed offenders and 98 court absconders during search operations conducted during the last month.

The police also recovered booty, drugs and illegal arms from their possession.

According to DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the police carried out search operations in different areas of the district in March. During the operations, the police arrested 577 outlaws including 140 POs, 98 court absconders, 26 members of eight different gangs and 183 drug-peddlers. The police also recovered illegal arms - 11 rifles, 27 guns, 68 pistols, 11 revolvers, six carbines, 13 magazines - and drugs - 71kg of hashish and 2014 litres of liquor - from their possession.

The police also booked 31 persons under National Action Plan on violation of Amplifier Act, 30 were booked for violating Tenant Act, 26 for security ordinance and 46 were booked for displaying arms in public.