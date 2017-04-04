ISLAMABAD: During a flight from Islamabad to Lahore, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali calmly responded to questions of opposition leaders regarding electricity.

According to sources, PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Manzoor Ahmed Watto and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Aleem Khan sat together during the flight and discussed electricity load shedding amongst other issues.

Abid Sher Ali responded to the opponents’ queries that power outages are due to transmission lines as they have failed to bear the load, due to severe heat.

He further added that scarcity of water in dams has affected electricity production.