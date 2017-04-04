QUETTA - The district administration of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta launched an anti-encroachment drive on Monday and demolished illegal structures in areas of Baldia Plaza near Bacha Khan Chowk.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Capt (R) Farukh Atique told media persons that the drive was launched to comply with Balochistan High Court directives and redress public grievances.

Earlier, the administration led by deputy commissioner Quetta took the public representatives and Anjuman-e-Tajiran into confidence and started clearing encroached places set up by the shopkeepers on footpaths and roadsides.

The team of district administration with heavy machinery under the supervision of DC Quetta Farukh Attiqu, assistant commissioner city Batool Asadi and SP City Hussain Ahmed Lehri, removed encroachments, kiosks and sheds from the area. Lawmaker of Pakhtoonkhwa Mili Awami Party (PkMAP) Nasrullah Zeray and President of Anjuman-e-Tajiran Abdul Rehim Kakar also witnessed the drive.

The court had issued directions to remove encroachments in view of public woes causing long traffic jams.

The deputy commissioner said removing encroaches from footpaths, roadsides settlements and extended sheds of the shopkeepers will ease pedestrians’ walking on footpaths and traffic flow will also pick up momentum. He added that FC, police and other concerned institutions also participated in the drive.

Responding to a query, DC Quetta said the action will continue with the aim to remove encroachments from Quetta. The people of Quetta have highly appreciated the long awaited and much needed drive against encroachments asking the district administration to deal sternly with encroachers who were violating rules and regulations of metropolitan.

However, no untoward incident was reported and the MC and district administration eliminated all obstacles along the roads.