PESHAWAR - A three-day anti-polio campaign began in five selected districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Monday to vaccinate around half a million children.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) said special national immunisation campaign against polio was formally launched in Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts where more than half million children would be vaccinated.

Moreover, to achieve the set target, about 3,700 teams had been formed to administer vaccines to kids less than five years of age during door to door campaigns. Officials said strict security arrangements have been made for protection of the polio workers.





Our Staff Reporter