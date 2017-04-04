All Pakistan Muslim Student Federation’s (APMSF) central Punjab committee is gearing up for the upcoming elections. A meeting was held to solidify the organization of APMSF and announce its code of ethics. During the discussion Kashmir cause was also highlighted and how members can help promote it on a global level.

APMSF Central Punjab President Saad Malik presiding over the weekly meeting pledged that a wave of educated enthusiastic students will not only help ensure that APML becomes a viable political force, but also introduce a new culture of nationalistic and uniting politics.

Regarding oath taking and notification ceremony it was decided that Sectary Gen APML Dr M Amjad will chair the even on 16th april 2017.

“President Musharrafs political career was still burning bright and that he will get a grand welcome on his awaited return,” said Saad. The participants also renewed their resolve to make APML a 'Third political force' in upcoming general elections 2018.

The meeting is being held in coordination with Chief organizer Faqeer Hussain Bukhari and president APML Punjab Dr Farrukh Cheema. While other members included Salman Yazdani, Kamran Sajjad, Abdullah, Haseeb, Noreen Rizvi, Shumail John, Umar Zaman, Aman Marwat, Qandeel Qasim, Faisal, Haseeb Randhawa and Ali Jan Qadir.