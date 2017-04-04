Armies of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Tuesday established a hotline contact, said the military’s media wing, amid border tensions between the two countries.

Southern Command Corps Commander Lieutenant General Amir Riaz and Afghan National Army's 205 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Daud Shah Wafadar discussed issues related to border management, said the ISPR statement.

The statement added that the two sides looked forward to such interactions in the future as well.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly in recent years. Islamabad and Kabul blame each other for terrorist attacks on either side of the border.

After a series of attacks in Pakistan left more than 130 people dead in February, Islamabad shut down its border crossings with Afghanistan and began planning to build a fence along the 2,500km (1,500 mile) border.