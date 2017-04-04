Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday interacted with a forum at the Royal United Services Institute, a British think-tank, said ISPR.

“COAS shared his thoughts on geo-political environment, security challenges and role of Pakistan and Pakistan Army towards peace and stability,” said the military’s media wing in a statement.

It said that the Army chief also highlighted prospects of CPEC towards economic development of the region.

“Pakistan is positively engaged to bring about peace and stability in the region including Afghanistan,” ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

“Forum appreciated candid expression of COAS and acknowledged Pakistan Army's contributions towards peace and stability,” the statement added.