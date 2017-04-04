RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is on official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) on Monday, visited Ministry of Defence London.

Upon arrival, the COAS was received by UK Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Sir Nick Carter and given guard of honour at Horse Guards Square, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here stated.

Later, the COAS had separate meetings with UK Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan Mr Owen Jenkins and also US Resolute Support Mission (RSM) Commander General John Nicholson.

Matters of mutual interest including regional geo-political environment with special reference to Afghanistan came under discussion.

The UK leadership and RSM Commander appreciated and acknowledged positive role played by Pakistan and Pakistan Army towards peace and stability.

The COAS reiterated that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and shall continue to play its positive role in bringing about enduring peace and stability in the region.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized that peace in Afghanistan is a shared interest; Pakistan will continue its positive role and is ready to work closely with Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral border security mechanism is critically important and both countries need to formulate this at priority.

He shared various border control/management measures which Pakistan has undertaken and urged the requirement of similar measures on other side of the border to defeat common enemy.

The COAS highlighted that China Pakistan Economic Corridor should be viewed as an economic manoeuvre since it aims at fostering inclusive development in best interest of the region and beyond. He thanked the UK leadership for their assistance during war on terror.

AUSTRALIA LAUDS PAK NAVY’S ROLE

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Chief of Royal Australian Air Force Air Marshal Gavin Neil Davies on Monday lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and focused commitment in support of maritime security and stability in the region.

Air Marshal Gavin Neil Davies expressed these views during his meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah at the Naval Headquarters.

Professional matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

The naval chief also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations.