SADIQABAD-Despite the lapse of two months, the collapsed boundary wall of Govt Secondary School Ahmedpur Lamma could not be reconstructed so far.

According to the school management, the boundary wall was collapsed about two months ago after it was hit by a sugarcane-laden tractor trolley. The police arrested the tractor-trolley driver on complaint of the school watchman but later set him free allegedly after taking bribe. The police assured the school management of reconstruction of the wall but the promise could not be materialised so far. "Despite repeated visits to the Ahmedpur Lamma Police Station, the police never bothered to take any step in this regard," School Principal Muhammad Arshad said, adding if any untoward incident occurred, the authorities concerned will be responsible.