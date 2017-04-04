SAKHAKOT (Dargai) - Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the financial and democratic terrorists sitting in the corridors of power were far more dangerous than the militants hiding in the mountains.

He was speaking at the annual prize distribution and the Khatm-e-Bukhari ceremony at the Darul Uloom Talimul Quran, Sakhakot, on Monday.

Sirajul Haq said that the corrupt ruling elite had placed the country’s survival at stake by converting the homeland into a colony of the foreign agencies.

JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmed Khan and other JI leaders were also present on the occasion.

The JI chief said that the enemy was more afraid of the beards of the Muslim young men, the slogans of Jehad and the veil of the Muslim girls than the atom bombs and tanks.

He said that in spite of persistent failure in its conspiracies against the Islamic culture, the enemy was continuing its efforts in that direction.

The enemy was hell bent on dividing the Muslims on sectarian and regional grounds and pitting them against each other, he said. The enemy was thrusting tyrants over the Muslim States through its agents, he added.

Sirajul Haq said that the Jamaat-e-Islami was in the field to expose the enemy designs and to unite the Muslim Ummah. The JI was struggling for the enforcement of the Shariah and real democratic system, he added.

He questioned that if the rulers had secured power by inheritance.

He said that Islamabad was not the Jagir of the corrupt elite, it belonged to the people. He was confident that soon, the poor people would be occupying power in Islamabad.

He said that the country’s judicial and electoral system and institutions did not enjoy the confidence of the masses.

He said that in a country where the pet horses and dogs of the elite were fed by jams while the honour of young girls was put to auction for two time meals, it would be hypocrisy not to revolt against the system. The JI, he said, was demanding electoral reform as fresh elections sans reforms would be joke.

In the prevailing system, he said, the elite indulged in the sale and purchase of votes due to the weaknesses of the electoral system, thus exploiting the poor.

He said that in the next year polls, the masses would have to choose between the slaves of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) or the worshippers of the US.





