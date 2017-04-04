Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard the case of foreign funding of political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the hearing today, the applicant Akbar S. Babar told the ECP that he had informed PTI Chairman Imran Khan about illegal foreign funding of the party but he did not listen to him.

“He not only ignored the information but also took back the party designation from me,” Babar added.

While giving his arguments, Babar’s lawyer stated that his client was among pioneering leaders of PTI.

“The whole purpose was to run the party free of corruption but top leadership did not act upon it,” the lawyer told the commission.