Eight ‘hardcore’ militants linked with a proscribed terrorist outfit laid down their arms in tribal areas, said military officials on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, eight members of banned Jamaat-ul-Ahrar group surrendered in Boideh area, saying they were misled by Pakistan’s enemies.

The military officials said that more militants associated with the terrorist outfit are likely to lay down arms in the coming days. They urged the misguided terrorists to hand themselves over to security forces.

The ISPR said that suspected militants who surrendered include Akbar, Gull, Siraj and their five other accomplices.

However, the military media wing did not share whether these militants were involved in recent terrorist attacks in the country.