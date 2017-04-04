QUETTA - Taking notice of the complaints about alleged irregularities, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Safraz Bugti has stopped the Prisons Department from filling up vacant position and constituted a probe committee to investigate the matter.

The Department of Prison had advertised around 200 vacancies earlier for which the process was underway.

During the appointments, some aspirants complained that irregularities were being made in the process and certain elements were influencing the procedure, said home minister.

“We received complaints from candidates contesting for vacant posts,” said Bugti, and added that it was unbearable act.

Bugti added that all vacancies have been immediately nullified in view of alleged embezzlement for which a high level committee comprising two members - additional home secretary and Levies director general, will investigate the matter and submit a report.

He said the ruling coalition government under CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri had launched war against corruption and all corrupt elements will be accounted for their wrongdoings.

He said no leniency will be demonstrated against those involved in corruption in appointments and assured the masses that a stern action will be taken against them.