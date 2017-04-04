Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar slammed the ruling party over Water and Power Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement.


Asif said the current increase in power outages is because of a sudden rise in temperatures across the country.

“Mian sb will end load-shedding but under one condition that there must be no heat in the summer,” he tweeted.


Apparently this government has only found out that this country also gets hot weather after coming to power.


The PTI leader in a series of tweets further slammed Federal Minister for Power and Energy by writing that Khawaja Asif has admitted to over-billing in the last two years and power shortages.


“Khawaja Asif admitted that power shortage is 5,000MW as compared to 4,000MW last year which means that it has increased,” he asked.


Asad Umar also mentioned circular debt of Rs385 billion, which is increasing rapidly.