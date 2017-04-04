Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar slammed the ruling party over Water and Power Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement.



Asif said the current increase in power outages is because of a sudden rise in temperatures across the country.

“Mian sb will end load-shedding but under one condition that there must be no heat in the summer,” he tweeted.

ab samajh mein ayee key Mian sahib wadey key mutabiq load shedding khatam kar dein gey...bashartey key garmioon mein garmee na ho !! — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2017





Apparently this government has only found out that this country also gets hot weather after coming to power.

kh asif says load shedding taking place due to heat...yeh hakoomat mein aney key baad itla mili hai key mulk mein garmee bhee partee hai? — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2017





The PTI leader in a series of tweets further slammed Federal Minister for Power and Energy by writing that Khawaja Asif has admitted to over-billing in the last two years and power shortages.

Kh asif admitted in his press conference that power shortfall right now is 5400 MW vs 4000 MW same time last year...so shortages increasing! — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2017





“Khawaja Asif admitted that power shortage is 5,000MW as compared to 4,000MW last year which means that it has increased,” he asked.

Kh asif admitted that circular debt has gone up to 385 billion & increasing rapidly. IPP's have issued notice to encash sovereign guarantee — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2017





Asad Umar also mentioned circular debt of Rs385 billion, which is increasing rapidly.

Panama mein yahee kahtey they court mein jawab dein gey...lagta hai bijli key liye bhee court mein Qatri shehzadey ka khat aye ga! (2/2) — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 4, 2017



