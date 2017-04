While speaking to journalists Speaker of National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq refused to recognise Imran Khan.

A journalist questioned NA Speaker regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, upon which he said, “Who Khan sahib? Who Imran Khan?”

He further added, “Talk to me about someone mature.”

Ayaz Sadiq and Imran Khan studied together in Aitechson College. Today they are opponents in the political arena.