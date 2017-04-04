ISLAMABAD: Interior Secretary Arif Khan was sacked on Tuesday after he went on leave in protest following a dispute with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar over landing permit to a Malaysian Army delegation.

Arif Khan had gone on leave in protest after expressing his inability to work with Chaudhry Nisar, a private television channel quoted sources as having said.

The issuance of visa on arrival to a delegation of Malaysian Army became the cause of dispute between the secretary and the interior minister, sources said.

According to sources, Chaudhry Nisar questioned the decision of issuing landing visa to a Malaysian military delegation without seeking his consent.

Secretary responded that he has powers to issue landing permits as secretary of interior. He decided to go on leave over the minister’s attitude with him, sources further added.

Additional Secretary to Interior Ministry Tariq Mehmood has now assumed the additional charge of acting secretary of interior, the sources added.

The services of Arif Khan have been surrendered to Establishment Division now.