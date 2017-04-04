BAHAWALPUR-Jamaat-e-Islamic leaders vehemently condemned the bomb blast in front of an Imambargah in Parachinar, saying those who are targeting public places do not deserve leniency and should be made an example for others.

Talking to media here the other day, they said that mercenaries of the enemy are not happy with the prevailing peace in the country and targeting innocent people to please their masters. They urged the government to utilise all available resources for medical treatment of the blast, adding that heirs of the martyrs should be compensated. They said that the foreign agencies including RAW, CIA and MOSSAD are behind terrorists' attacks in the country as they do not want to see Pakistan a prosperous country. They said that the recent wave of terror in the country have put a question mark on effectiveness of the operations being conducted by the law-enforcement agencies. "There is a need for effective coordination among all the law enforcement agencies to break the terror network," they pointed out.

The JI leaders also condemned the rise in petrol prices, saying the government has failed to relieve the public. "It seems that the rulers are punishing the public on 'charge' of electing them," they pointed out, adding the rulers do not know what the public service is, as they are more interested in looting the public money and laundering it to the foreign banks. They demanded the government to revoke the increase in POL prices immediately.

JI leaders including Punjab Assembly Parliamentary leader Dr Syed Wasim Akhtar, district ameer Syed Zeeshan Akhtar, deputy district ameer Nasarullah Nasir and general secretary Irfan Anjum spoke on the occasion.