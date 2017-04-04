On April 12, Malala Yousafzai will officially receive the honorary Canadian citizenship that was given to her in 2014. She will be addressing the Canadian Parliament as well, announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canadian Government’s website has confirmed the announcement.

“I am pleased to announce Malala Yousafzai’s upcoming visit to Canada. Ms. Yousafzai’s courageous response to those who threatened her life, and her advocacy for girls’ education, has inspired many millions of people around the world. Her story is one of determination and dignity, and Canada is proud to call her an honorary citizen of this great country. I look forward to attending the upcoming ceremony and witnessing the historic moment when she becomes the youngest person to address the Parliament of Canada,” said PM Trudeau.

A meeting will be held between the two, to discuss girls’ empowerment through education and to contribute to the sustainable development of their communities and countries.

“The people of Canada are leading the world in their response to the refugee crisis. I am honoured by Parliament's invitation and look forward to visiting this great nation of heroes,” Malala said.

At 15 years old, Yousafzai was targeted by the Taliban. Later she became an outspoken advocate for the right of girls to learn and to attend school. In recognition of this work, she was named a co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize.