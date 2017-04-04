KASUR-A mentally-retarded man attempted suicide after injuring his wife and daughter with a sharp-edged knife here the other day.

According to the A-Division Police, Shabbir Ahmed, 55, injured his wife Shehnaz Bibi, 55 and daughter Robina Bibi, 22 with a sharp-edged knife. He also injured himself in an attempt to commit suicide. They injured were rushed to the DHQ Hospital from where Bashir and Robina were referred to Lahore.

FIVE GAMBLERS HELD

The police claimed to have held five gamblers from a gambling den near Ghallah Mandi here at Pattoki the other day.

According to police, a contingent of the Pattoki City Police, on a tip-off, raided the gambling den and arrested five gamblers including Shehbaz, Asif, Tanvir, Shakeel alias Shila and Sunyara. The police also recovered Rs150,000 from them.

A