HAFIZABAD-Senator Prof Sajid Mir, Amir Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, yesterday hinted that a strong alliance of religious parties will emerge ahead of the forthcoming general elections to contain secular forces.

Addressing a press conference, the MJAH chief said that such an alliance had withered away in the past due to differences between the JI and JUI-F. He said that the back of terrorists and extremists has been broken due to launch of military operation - Zarb-e-Azab and Raddul Fasaad to a great extent. He, however, stressed the need for better coordination between intelligence and the law enforcement agencies to reap the desired fruit.

He said that CPEC would change destiny of the country and there would be new era of economic development in the region. Mr Mir, however, said that all-out efforts should be made to ensure that the country would not become only consumer market, stressing the need for the establishment of economic and industrial zones along the route of CPEC so that the country cold achieve progress and prosperity.

The MJAH chief said that Kashmir issue is the core issue and fourth generation of Kashmiri Muslims are groaning under the yoke of Indian forces, which violate human rights and let lose oppression and suppression on them. He stressed that the foreign office particularly ambassadors of Pakistan should highlight the violations of human rights and barbarity let loose on the hapless Muslims in Kashmir. He said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to longstanding UN resolution.

To a question regarding permission given by the government to former COAS Gen Raheel Sharif to head SA-Led coalition of 39 Islamic States to fight terrorism, Prof Sajid Mir hoped that Gen Raheel would succeed in weeding out terrorism. He further said that Pakistan has very close relations with Saudi Arabia which always supported Pakistani cause and assisted Pakistan in any eventuality. “But we must maintain neutrality and balance in the Middle East particularly refrain from any confrontation or clash with Iran which is our neighbour and we have good bilateral relations with her and the Alliance should not be against our national interests in any case,” he pointed out.

To another question, Mr Mir said that terrorism should not be linked with sectarianism, and added that anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam forces are making conspiracies to link religion with terrorism. He said that no Muslim would tolerate blasphemy of Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) and his companions and those indulging in sacrilegious remarks on social media whether they are Pakistani or others should be awarded stern punishment. “Mere condemnation is not enough and the government should take concrete measures to stop bloggers from indulging in such ugly practice,” he emphasised.

To another question, he said that Jamiat believes in across the board accountability and no one should be punished over mere presumption. He said that the name of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not in the Panama Leaks and hoped that he would not be held responsible for money laundering etc.

He, however, said that the MJAH would accept whatsoever verdict of the Supreme Court in Panama case.

Later, Prof Sajid Mir and Senior Vice President of the Jamiat Maulana Muhammad Naeem Butt addressed a gathering in Jinnah Hall where speakers called upon the believers to strictly adopt the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah for their salvation in the world and Here after.