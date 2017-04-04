ISLAMABAD - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is all set to raise the issue of missing workers and sealed offices with federal and Sindh governments, party sources said.

The MQM-P despite disassociating itself from Altaf Hussain over his controversial remarks has not been allowed to work in its main political office since August 23, 2016.

“Party bigwigs would raise the two issues with federal and Sindh governments soon as the party is facing difficulty in holding public meetings in its constituencies,” said MQM member Ali Raza Abidi.

The party’s political offices are not functional and we want a way out on the issue,” he said adding that they (MQM lawmakers) have been facing problems in holding public meetings in its constituencies. He said that other political forces were being allowed to hold public meetings except for the MQM-P.

He said that the party members would also raise the issue of its missing workers. “We expect to have our party missing workers recovered and presented before courts,” Abidi said.

“The MQM will also raise the issue of its missing workers in and outside parliament.”

He said that the MQM-P has even demanded of the army chief to help recover their missing workers.

