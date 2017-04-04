Responding to PTI Information Secretary Naeem-ul-Haq’s statement on a private TV show, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Asif Kirmani said Naeem-ul-Haq accused General Kiyani on Imran Khan’s instructions.

Naeem-ul-Haq in an interview quoted Nazir Naji’s piece, which suggested that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was to win at least 60% seats from all over Pakistan, but due to massive rigging by certain policy circles their mandate was stolen.

Kirmani said a well-wisher of Pakistan would never give such a statement.

“His statement is an insult to the voters of Pakistan.”

He added: “In his hatred for Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan has become an enemy of Pakistan.”

Earlier Naeem-ul-Haq clarified his stance regarding Gen. Kiyani on Twitter by saying, “I have not accused Gen Kayani of anything but asked him for clarification of insinuations levelled against him in a national newspaper.”