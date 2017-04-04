PTI Information Secretary Naeem-ul-Haq has clarified his stance on former Army Chief General Kiyani on Twitter.

“My comments on Geo last night about General Kayani were my own and do not reflect party stance in any way,” he said.

“I have not accused Gen Kayani of anything but asked him for clarification of insinuations levelled against him in a national newspaper.”

In his interview he quoted Nazir Naji’s piece, which was published on April 1.

It suggested that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was to win at least 60% seats from all over Pakistan, but due to massive rigging by certain policy circles their mandate was stolen.