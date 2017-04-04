Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday said former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made Pakistan the nuclear power it is today.

“It has been 38 years since the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and we haven’t received justice,” said Bilawal at Garhi Khuda Baksh on the occasion of the death anniversary of ZA Bhutto.

“Bhutto's only crime was that he loved the public and he was hanged for it. He made this country a nuclear power and came up with a transparent foreign policy.”

The PPP chief also questioned the policies of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying that the ruling party had only Panama to worry about.

“Why the country cannot get rid of IMF. Why we cannot get rid of corruption. If there is progress as you say it is then why Pakistanis are bearing the brunt of loans,” he added.