During hearing of Orange Metro Line case hearing in Supreme Court, the larger bench remarked that verdict given by Lahore High Court (LHC) against the project has contradictory reasons.

“The given reasons by LHC are unacceptable,” the apex court stated.

While commenting on the project, Justice Azmat Saeed Shiekh said London has a metro system since 1886 but no historical building or heritage has been damaged because of it.

“Even Tower of London hasn’t got affected by the metro,” he mentioned.

“Similarly historical buildings must remain unaffected by the Orange Line Metro Train project,” the judge said adding that the project is a ‘basic necessity’.

While giving his argument, advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan said that vibration caused by the Metro Line is being analyzed and measured on scientific bases.

“The vibration is merely 3mm per second which is nothing compare to magnitude of the project,” he told the court.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal, is hearing NESPAK, Lahore Development Authority, Punjab Transit Authority and the Punjab government appeals against Lahore High Court verdict.

The Lahore High Court on 19-08-2016 had restrained all work within 200 feet of the five heritage buildings and the five special premises. It had also set aside the NOCs issued by the DG Archaeology and Chief Secretary’s Committee under Antiquities Act 1975 and Special Premises Ordinance 1985.

Five historical sites – Shalimar Garden, Gulabi Bagh Gateway, Buddhu’s Tomb, Chauburji and Zebunnisa Tomb, are at risk from the $1.47 billion project, awarded to Chinese company CR-Norinco. In additional to these sites, five special premises are also at risk include Lakshmi Building, General Post Office, Aiwan-e-Auqak (Shah Chiragh) Building, Supreme Court Registry building, and Mauj Darya Darbar and Mosque.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court was informed that alternation in the Orange Line Metro Train Project at this stage would add to the costs of the provincial government.