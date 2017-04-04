ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani doctor has earned prestigious award at Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Congress held in Singapore.

Dr Tayyab Afghani, a senior doctor of Al Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, was honoured with the esteemed award in recognition of his services in the field of eye care.

APAO is the highest forum of Ophthalmology in the Asia Pacific region that includes 66 countries. The awards are given to individuals having contributed significantly in their respective countries.

Dr Afghani who is Director of Projects and Publications and Head of Oculoplastic Division was awarded with Outstanding Services in Prevention of Blindness Award.

He also has extensive experience in dealing with eye tumours and oculoplastic surgery as well as he has wide experience in Community Ophthalmology and he grabbed Distinguished Services award at APAO Congress held in Sydney in 2011.

“The award is a great honour for Al Shifa Trust and Pakistan; it’s an international recognition of our services” said President of the Trust Lt Gen Hamid Javed while congratulating the doctor.

“We set high standards of eye care in Pakistan. Its services are not only recognised within the country but also internationally” he added.

Al Shifa Trust is the leading eye care Institution in the country with special focus on human resource development and community-based services. It is running four state-of-the-art eye hospitals at Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Kohat and Muzaffarabad.

The Trust has so far treated more than six million patients and trained over 200 eye specialist doctors and over 700 allied health professionals.