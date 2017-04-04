KASUR-The police claimed to have held 40 kite flyers over violation of a ban during a crackdown conducted across the district here the other day.

According to the police source, the Mustafabad Police arrested 26 kite-flying ban violators and recovered a large number of kites and twines from their possession. Similarly, the A-Division Police arrested four kite and twine manufacturers and recovered thousands of kites and twines from them. Likewise, the B-Division Police held 10 kite-flyers with kites and twines.

On the occasion, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that no one can be allowed to violate the law. "Kite-flying is not a sport and anyone, held on violation of the ban, will be dealt with sternly," the DPO warned.