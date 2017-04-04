SHEIKHUPURA-Meeting between politicians and the army chief is not an extra-ordinary thing but giving it political colour is an unjustified nod.

Federal Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain stated while talking to media here the other day. On the occasion, he said that the general elections will be held in 2018.

To a question, the federal minister said it was his children not the Prime Minister's name in Panama Leaks, adding the political rivals are trying to include him in the case on false allegations. He said that the CPEC project will be completed at all costs without specification of any government. Earlier, the minister inaugurated Sui gas supply to village Kot Din Muhammad. He also condoled with Press Club general secretary Islam Ghazi on the sad demise of his father.