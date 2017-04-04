Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) female supporters have strongly condemned Reham Khan’s statements against PTI women on Twitter.

The hashtag #WeArePTI is being used by the party’s women workers and supporters, with video messages being posted on social media in reaction to her comments.

Dua Bhutto Additional Media Secretary said:

“If a man had said the same thing we would not be surprised but a woman saying such things against other females has hurt us. Who gave her the permission to say such a thing about us? We are proud of the fact that we are members of PTI.”

Dua Bhutto Additional Media Secretary said:

"If a man had said the same thing we would not be surprised but a woman saying such things against other females has hurt us. Who gave her the permission to say such a thing about us? We are proud of the fact that we are members of PTI."





Javeria Batool Qureshi, Deputy Secretary of PTI has also condemned Reham Khan’s statement.

Javeria Batool Qureshi, Deputy Secretary of PTI has also condemned Reham Khan's statement.




