Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) female supporters have strongly condemned Reham Khan’s statements against PTI women on Twitter.

The hashtag #WeArePTI is being used by the party’s women workers and supporters, with video messages being posted on social media in reaction to her comments.

Dua Bhutto Additional Media Secretary said:

“If a man had said the same thing we would not be surprised but a woman saying such things against other females has hurt us. Who gave her the permission to say such a thing about us? We are proud of the fact that we are members of PTI.”


Javeria Batool Qureshi, Deputy Secretary of PTI has also condemned Reham Khan’s statement.