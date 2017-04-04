MAILSI -Constructed about 3 and half years ago, the road linking Mailsi to Tibba Sultanpur has been in dilapidated condition since long.

The dwellers of area along the road, told this correspondent during a survey that the 35km long road deteriorated soon after its completion allegedly due to use of substandard material. According to official sources, a total of Rs1.1 billion was spent on construction of the road but the funds could never been used for true purpose as the contractor and the National Highways Authority officials allegedly used cheap and substandard materials for the road completion. “The irregularity resulted in deteriorated condition of the road which, instead of minimising, is adding to the commuters’ woes,” the residents alleged, adding that the uneven road also let the water flows toward the localities which resulted in huge accumulation of water in rainy season.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and local MNA Saeed Ahmed Khan Manais to look into the matter and order officials concerned to ensure early rehabilitation of the road.

They also demanded stern action against the officials involved in the irregularity.

Swoop on ‘spiritual healers’

HAFIZABAD- Following tragic murder of 20 devotees by the custodian of a shrine in Sargodha, the district police launched crackdown on self-styled spiritual healers (aamil) and have arrested 10 fraudsters.

They are: Mubashar of Mohallah Babban Bukhari, Maqbool Hussain of Mohallah Sherabad, Ghulam Murtaza of Jurian, Habibullah and Iftikhar Hussain of Bijli Mohallah, Gulzar Masih and Saeen Arshad of Chak Chattha and Zafar Shah of Macho Nikka. The police have registered separate cases against them under section 420 PPC.

According to police source, the so-called spiritual healers used to extort huge money from simple men and women.