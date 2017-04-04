Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has said today that some political parties are worried about fast completion of ongoing power projects in the country.

During discussion with minister for petroleum Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who called on him, here Tuesday, Shahbaz Sharif said that fast completion of the mega projects for development of people has been fallen on political rivals as lightening.

He said that ongoing power projects on gas basis were going to be completed within 27 months which would be a record of the government, adding that many power projects would be completed till the end of the current year.

Punjab chief minister said that the government has saved 112 billion of nation from the ongoing projects under the transparency and check and balance system, adding that the government made efforts for completion of power projects during its four year tenure.

Shahbaz Sharif said that after completion of the power projects the electricity in the country would be generated enough for various sectors including Agriculture, Livestock, Education and Health.