Pakistan Muslim leader (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi has said that Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad is considered as a comedian rather than mature politician by the masses.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Hanif Abbasi said that though “Sheikh Rasheed and actress Meera have high rating in TV channels but have no place in politics.”

The PML-N leader urged the opposition to avoid criticism against the pro-people policies of the government and instead join hands in such steps.