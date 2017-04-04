SIALKOT: A team of the district health department has sealed a Pan shop namely “Masha Allah Pan Shop” at Naikapura-Sialkot for selling Indian Gutka and Pan Praag here. Deputy Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail said that a team led by Dr Ahmed Nasir, District Officer Health, raided the Pan shop and sealed it. The team also seized huge quantity of Indian Gutka and Pan Praag from the shop. The team also fined ix other Pan shops, located in various parts of Sialkot city, for poor cleanliness, the DC added.