KARACHI - Former Sindh Governor Air Marshal (Retd) Azim Daudpota passed away here on Monday at the age of 84 after battling a number of illnesses.

Azim Daudpota, son of Umar Bin Muhammad Daudpota, the renowned researcher, historian, linguist and scholar of the Indus Valley, also served as Governor of Sindh between 1999 and 2000.

Azim Daudpota joined the Air Force on Dec 15, 1955 and served as a Squadron Leader in the 1965 war, during which he participated in a bombing campaign in the Wagah-Attari sector, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) spokesperson said.

In 1983, Daudpota also served as a foreign commander in the Air Force of Zimbabwe and was awarded the Zimbabwe Order Of Merit by Robert Mugabe, President of the Republic.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has deeply condoled the sudden demise of Azim Daudpota.

He applauded the services of the celebrated hero of the 1965 War.

Air Marshal (Retd) Azim Daudpota was a courageous pilot, a sincere professional and a patriotic Pakistani, he said.

Chief Minister Sindh said that he was a role model for the youth of the nation.

Azim Daudpota will always remain in the heart and soul for his contribution during war and peace for the nation will be remembered for long, he added.

Azim Daudpota’s funeral prayers will be offered at PAF Base Faisal.