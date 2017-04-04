Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi underlined the strong ties that exist between Pakistan and Morocco, due to common faith, historical experiences and cultural similarities.

He said this during a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco, Mohamed Karmoune, who paid his first courtesy call on the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

Welcoming the new Ambassador to Pakistan, the SAPM he appreciated the progress that Morocco was making under the leadership of King Mohammed VI. The SAPM congratulated the Ambassador on Morocco’s readmission to the African Union as a full-fledged member and expressed the hope that a united African continent would see greater progress and prosperity that would enable it to play a more active role in the region and beyond.