SHEIKHUPURA-Two gunmen of the UC-38 Khanpur chairman and a passerby were killed and four others including the UC chairman got critical bullet injures in an ambush by rivals late the other night.

The police sources and eye-witnesses informed that UC-38 Khanpur chairman Malik Imran Dogar along with gunmen and nephews was coming to Sheikhupura City in a double cabin vehicle.

As they reached near Khanpur Stop on Lahore Road, some armed assailants, waiting in ambush, attacked the vehicle with indiscriminate gunshots. As a result, two gunmen and a passerby identified as Azhar, Zohaib and Baba Inayat sustained fatal bullet wounds and died instantly.

UC Chairman Imran Dogar, his nephews - Zahid, Akram, Imran and others got critical gunshot wounds and were shifted to DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura.

The police and Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the scene soon after getting information.

It is to be noted that the UC chairman is the only son of late Malik Rehmat Ali Dogar, former district council chairman.

The Factory Area Police have registered a case against 22 persons allegedly involved in the killings. The police also claimed to have recovered 1,500 cartridges of various guns from the spot. The police have intensified efforts to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.