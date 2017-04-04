PESHAWAR: Two brothers were gunned down by unidentified armed men in district Charsadda on Monday morning. Police said unidentified assailants shot dead two brothers identified as Fahim Khan and Ibrahim Khan, residents of Utmanzai village. Both received multiple bullet wounds and died before receiving medical treatment. Police said the killers managed to escape, adding that reason behind the dual murders could not be ascertained. Police lodged a first information report (FIR) and started investigation in the killings.–Staff Reporter