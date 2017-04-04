BAHAWALPUR-The police claimed to have held two butchers with 240 kg of dead meat here the other night.

According to a police source, a patrolling squad of the Motorways Police spotted a suspicious car near Musafir Khana and signalled the driver to stop. The car driver Syed Zakiul Hassan along with accomplice Ahmed Baksh attempted to flee under the cover of darkness but failed to do so.

The MP team on search recovered 240 kg of beef from the car and sent it to Musafir Khana Police Station where veterinary doctor Zubair confirmed the meat was of dead cattle. The Musafir Khana Police arrested the accused and registered a case against them.

Murderer gets death penalty

MAILSI-A local court sentenced a murder accused to death and fined him Rs20,000 here the other day.

According to prosecution, the accused identified as Adil had shot dead a youth namely Imran Ali Babar on May 22, 2016 on resisting a robbery. In light of the evidence, the Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded death penalty to the accused and fined him Rs20,000.