Bahawalpur - As many as 15,200 applicants have been found eligible for the allotment of land in Cholistan thus the allotment letters will be issued to the landless Cholitanis from September 1, said Cholistan development Authority (CDA).

However, over 7,000 applications received for the purpose are still lying pending with the Redressal Committees, said CDA Managing Director Wasim Anwer Khan. “The retrieving of the land from land mafia of Cholistan or encroachers will be the government’s first priority. The developmental projects will be completed on every cost. The construction of Kunds will be made in a transparent way without any influence. All the hurdles created by anyone in water pipeline extension schemes will be removed at any cost because this project is for the welfare of a poor Cholistani,” he said.

There is no room for the corrupt and land mafia supporters in Cholistan Development Authority, he said. The role of middle man will be finished between the lay man of Cholistan and officers of CDA, he pledged.

Talking to The Nation, he said that CDA was using its all the resources for the welfare of common public. He said the third party verification of 15,200 applications had been done and their allotment orders will be issued from September 1st. He elaborated that all applications lying pending with Redressal Committees will also be entertained as and when decided by the committee in the second phase.

He said that corruption will not be tolerated at any level nor the corrupt elements will be spared. He said land mafia/encroachers will also be dealt with sternly. He said no pressure or influence will be accepted on these issues. He further said that corruption and support for land mafia will not be tolerated within Cholistan Development Authority. Those supporting land mafia or involved in corruption will face strict action, he said.

He noted that all the decisions of the Board of Directors of Cholistan Development Authority will be implemented in letter and spirit. He added that the case of allotment of land to the journalists of Bahawalpur as approved by the Board of CDA with positive recommendations will be sent to Board of Revenue for further necessary action.