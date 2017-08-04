KARACHI: Police officers today recovered mutilated body of a boy from a house in Karachi’s Baloch Colony however, his sister was reportedly missing.

The body has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital where he was identified as 15-year-old Shahid son of Ghulam Nabi.

Abdullah Bhutto Station House Officer (SHO) said that the deceased was brutally tortured and then strangled to death. His father was security guard at a local rickshaw stand.

The officer added that Ghulam Nabi told the police that his 17-year-old daughter Shaheen was also present in the house who is missing.

He further said that the girl and her accomplices can be involved in the incident.

Moreover, investigation into the matter has been launched to nab the culprits.