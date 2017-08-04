CHAKWAL - Two schoolgirls died and seven others sustained injuries when a school bus carrying children met the accident on Mianwali-Talagang Road early Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources, one of the children died on the spot, while another schoolgirl succumbed to her injuries later in the hospital. Among others injured were three children, two women and a man. The injured were taken to THQ Talagang, rescue sources stated.