SARGODHA - At least 79 students of the University of Sargodha (UoS) have been induction into the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) as food officers.

According to the university’s management, MS/MPhil and PhD scholars of the UoS Institute of Food Science and Nutrition had appeared in the PFA recruitment test conducted by the National Testing Service (NTS). Two students have been selected as Deputy Director Operation, 28 as Food Safety Officer while 49 have been selected as Assistant Food Security Officer. It is to be that there were 270 vacancies for officers in the PFA out of which 79 have been clinched by the UoS students. The UoS vice chancellor congratulated the successful candidates and termed their selection great honour for the university.