Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that economic cooperation between Pakistan and China will further enhance, beyond the CPEC, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong in Islamabad on Thursday, the prime minister vowed to continue work for implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Abbasi said that he will personally supervise the speedy completion of all the projects under the CPEC.

Sun Weidong conveyed the congratulatory message of the Chinese Premiere to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on being elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said the Chinese leadership is happy to see smooth transition in Pakistan and it will continue to support the government of Pakistan in the development and prosperity of the country.

The ambassador said that China is a close friend of Pakistan and both the countries have strategic partnership. He said bilateral relationship has attained new heights, which will be further strengthened in days to come.

The PM thanked the ambassador and conveyed his good wishes for the Chinese leadership.