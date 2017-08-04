A 7-year-old girl, who was abducted from the vicinity of of Bahria Town in Rawalpindi, returned home last night.

The news took social media by storm when Zarnish Naveed's family posted a request to help locate her whereabouts.

According to the family, Zarnish was abducted by 2 men around 11pm from right outside her house in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi. Her family provided every bit of detail to the masses. It took many days before any update came in the case.

People all over the social media fulfilled their communal responsibility by sharing the news, growing maximum awareness among their community.

The power of social media did wonders in this case apparently. Her family tapped every way potentially to grow awareness about Zarnish Naveed being missing. It was integral because as many people learned about it.

The family is being thankful for every kind of support that people have shown with help of which their happiness has been recovered.