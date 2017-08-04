MULTAN - A special team of district government launched on Thursday a big operation against encroachments on embankments and demolished a number of illegal constructions, erected on Jalalabad and Sher Shah dykes.

The team, led by AC City Mubashirur Rehman, demolished shops, houses and other solid objects constructed illegally on and along the embankments.

The team also impounded goods besides getting vacated state land. The AC City declared that the operation would continue until all encroachments are erased. He said that the flood dykes are being upgraded in view of flood fear to protect the city areas. He said that Multan has no flood threat so far and the residents of riverine areas could continue tilling their lands.

AGRICULTURE OFFICIALS WARNED

Punjab Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mahmood said on Thursday that condition of the government agricultural farms is regrettable, hurling a warning to the officials concerned that negligent, lazy and corrupt personnel will be sacked.

Addressing a meeting of agricultural officials after inspecting farms supervised by agricultural extension, research and Punjab Seed Corporation departments, he said that he is highly dissatisfied with the management of government agricultural farms. “The poor condition of these farms is due to negligence and lack of interest of the staff concerned in their official duty.

Despite repeated warnings, the situation is the same,” he maintained. He said that the government provided funds for agricultural inputs and other resources according to the demand furnished by the concerned officials but no improvement took place in the condition of the farms. He said that the condition of the farms could be improved through judicious use of the funds allocated for these farms. He pointed out that the productivity of the state farms was almost zero.

He directed the concerned officials to make the procurement process transparent. “Improve your behaviours. The government has removed all pretexts of the staff regarding absence of resources. Now it’s your turn to pay back,” he demanded. He directed the Director Farms and Training Punjab to visit each farm quarterly and submit a report with his office.

NBP striving to bridge banked, unbanked divide

President and CEO of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Saeed Ahmad, has said that the bank is pushing ahead with its branchless banking agenda in a bid to bridge the divide between the banked and unbanked segments as per State Bank of Pakistan’s vision.

“Besides other segments, Islamic banking is also high on NBP’s agenda with new products and services being developed to tap in to the potential this segment offers. The bank wishes to turn Aitemad, Pakistan’s 3rd largest Islamic Bank in terms of network, in to a leading name,” he added while addressing the NBP officials during his Multan and Bahawalpur visits on Thursday. The NBP president participated in town hall meetings to boost employee morale during which he stressed the need for building relationships with employees for organizational growth.

Unveiling bank’s vision, he mentioned that NBP realizes the importance of Bahawalpur and Multan as emerging economies and is willing to assist people in profiting from the immense opportunities these cities provide in industrial, SME and agriculture segments. He disclosed that the NBP would launch a host of employee welfare initiatives during this year as the employee well-being stood at the top of bank’s priority. “We understand the correlation between employee happiness and customer satisfaction, which translates in to overall organizational success,” he added. He further revealed that the restructuring of the bank was also being carried out to empower field staff, enable relationship building between line managers and subordinates, and strengthen customer service.